Kolkata: Trinamool Congress is leading in all the four Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, early trends show.

After three rounds of counting of votes which began at 8.a.m., TMC candidate Udayan Guha is leading by a margin of more than 29,000 votes against his nearest rival Ashok Mondal of BJP.

In the last Assembly polls, Guha, who was pitted against Nishit Adhikary of BJP lost by a margin of 57 votes. Though Adhikari won the election, he decided to continue as the MP and so resigned from the post of MLA.