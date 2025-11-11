Bhubaneswar: The Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), in association with the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF), announced the 10th edition of the Film Preservation & Restoration Workshop India (FPRWI 2025) to be held here from November 12 to 19, 2025, at Kalabhoomi Odisha Crafts Museum.

The international workshop, organised in partnership with the Department of Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts and the Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha, marks the first time this flagship initiative will be hosted in the state. The event aims to raise awareness about the urgent need to preserve India’s cinematic legacy while equipping participants with skills in film preservation and restoration.

The opening ceremony will see Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, legendary actress Waheeda Rehman, and a special live address by Amitabh Bachchan.

Speaking at the press meet at The Press Club of Odisha Monday, filmmaker and FHF founder Shivendra Singh Dungarpur said, “During the restoration of Nirad Mohapatra’s Maya Miriga, I realised that Odisha’s film heritage is in dire straits. Odia cinema has immense potential, yet many people remain unaware of it. So many milestone films were made here, but we have lost touch with that rich legacy. These films need to be preserved, as cinema is a reflection of who we are — it mirrors our identity and culture.”

“The preservation of Odisha’s film history is a cultural emergency. Through this initiative, we aim to raise awareness and share practical knowledge on how to begin this mission. As part of the workshop, students from different parts of the world will come together to learn from an esteemed international faculty. We will also have a special grand premiere screening of the wonderful Odia classic Maya Miriga by Nirad Mohapatra on November 13 and 14 at Keshari Talkies,” he further added.

As part of the workshop, FHF will also honour film scholar Sanjoy Patnaik and Film Journalists’ Forum Founder-Secretary Surya Deo with the Champions of Film Heritage Award.

The event will include workshops on the preservation and restoration of celluloid and digital films, as well as film-related material, cataloguing, documentation, film programming, and access. On the concluding day, a memorandum of understanding will be signed between the Government of Odisha and the Film Heritage Foundation to establish a Film Archive and Restoration Centre in the state.

