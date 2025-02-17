Bhubaneswar: A wanted burglar, identified as Arjun Anare (30) from Madhya Pradesh, was apprehended following a police encounter near Balianta Canal embankment on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar Monday, police said.

“Arjun sustained a bullet injury to his left leg during the exchange of gunfire and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital,” Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra said. He added that five of Anare’s associates managed to evade capture.

Mishra said, “Police were on routine patrol when they found two motorcycles abandoned at a location. Upon approaching the vehicles, the suspects became aggressive, and one of them opened fire at police.”

The police team retaliated, during which Arjun was shot. “We suspect that six persons were involved, riding three motorcycles. Only one was arrested,” he added.

Police seized several items from Anare, including a firearm, housebreaking tools, 100 grams of gold, 500 grams of silver ornaments, Rs 18,000 in cash, three live rounds of ammunition, a mobile phone, and various other items. “We also seized a stolen motorcycle, which was used in the crimes,” Mishra said.

According to the preliminary investigation, “Arjun and his armed gang, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, have been involved in multiple burglary cases targeting apartments on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, as well as in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.”

Mishra added, “We have identified the other members of Arjun’s gang, and our special team will be traveling to Madhya Pradesh for further investigation and to recover the stolen goods.”