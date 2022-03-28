Itanagar: A high-level NSCN-IM militant was arrested in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, police said Monday. Semley Hakhun, who held the post of ‘kilonser’ (minister) in the militant outfit, was arrested Friday, Inspector-General of Police (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa said at a press conference here. Semley Hakhun was arrested with assistance of the Assam Police, informed Apa.

“Acting on intelligence inputs, our team reached Tinsukia in Assam March 25. They managed to trace Hakhun’s hideout. Hakhun was later arrested by the team with the support of the Tinsukia Police,” Apa said. “Two mobile phones, Rs 2.18 lakh in cash, and three sim cards were recovered from him,” Apa added.

At least two cases of extortion and criminal intimidation, one each at the Changlang and Itanagar police stations, are registered against the militant, informed Apa.

“One of the most wanted insurgents, Hakhun was responsible for major extortion activities on behalf of the NSCN-IM in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts,” Apa said.

Hakhun is a native of Wanrok village in the Sagaing region of Myanmar’s Kachin state. He joined the NSCN-K in 1986, and then the NSCN-IM in 2013 where he was elevated to the post of a ‘Tatar’ (member of Parliament). He currently holds the post of ‘kilonser’ (minister).

Hakhun is being interrogated and he has so far revealed crucial information about the organisational structure and the activities of the NSCN-IM leadership, the police officer said.

“It is obvious that he was not working alone and several others are involved in the extortion activities. We are trying to find these out,” Apa said.