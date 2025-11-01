These days, the obsession with becoming famous on social media has reached new heights. People are ready to risk their lives for a few likes and views. One such video is now going viral on the internet, and watching it will send shivers down your spine.

In the video, a boy and a girl are seen performing a dangerous stunt on a bike to make a reel, but their risky hobby turned out to be fatal. The video shows a young man riding a bike at high speed, with a girl sitting behind him. In his enthusiasm to record the reel, the boy suddenly lifts the front wheel of the bike into the air, a stunt known as ‘wheeling.’ The girl behind him is seen trying to maintain her balance as he continues the stunt.

72% Bikers are idiots No proof needed 😭

pic.twitter.com/YpZ4aGrC6G — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) October 31, 2025

The boy rides the bike on one wheel for some distance, but as he attempts to bring the front wheel back down, he loses control. What follows is a horrifying accident. Both the boy and the girl are thrown violently onto the moving road. The impact is so severe that another bike following closely behind crashes as well, unable to avoid them. The entire incident was caught on camera and is now being widely shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Netizens were furious after watching the clip, calling it sheer recklessness to risk one’s own life and the lives of others just for fame. One user wrote, “This habit of ‘one-wheeling’ has claimed countless lives. They think it’s an adventure, but they’re putting their families’ happiness at risk.” Another commented, “Falling headfirst on the road without a helmet, I’ll remember this pain for life.”

One person sarcastically remarked, “Earlier, people used to earn fame by working hard. Now they want to trend by sacrificing their lives.” Many users demanded strict action against such reckless behaviour and urged authorities to ban making videos while driving.

The video has already been viewed millions of times, but the exact location of the incident remains unclear. Some users in the comments claimed the video was filmed in Pakistan, though no official confirmation has been made.