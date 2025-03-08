Mumbai: The Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is currently taking place in Jaipur, attended by renowned actors from the Hindi film industry. However, what’s grabbing the most attention is a viral video that has taken social media by storm.

Former couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor were spotted sharing a warm hug on stage, surprising fans. The two actors famously starred together in Jab We Met (2007), but their relationship ended around the film’s completion.

The film also marked the beginning of a long-standing collaboration between director Imtiaz Ali, music composer Pritam, and lyricist Irshad Kamil.

After their breakup, Kareena went on to marry Saif Ali Khan in 2012, following a five-year relationship. Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. He and Mira have two children: daughter Misha (born in 2016) and son Zain (born in 2018).

Kareena also has two sons with Saif: Taimur and Jeh.

The unexpected moment between Kareena and Shahid at IIFA has sparked nostalgia among fans, reminding them of their on-screen and off-screen history.