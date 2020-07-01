Recently, a viral video on social media platform Twitter has caught everyone’s attention.

The video features a man on a boat trying to catch a gigantic anaconda while the snake tries to escape from his grip.

The video was shared on Twitter June 26. The 5-day old video has garnered more than 3 lakh views and thousands of horrified reactions.

Thanks to some attentive social media users, it was found out that the video is in fact from the year 2014. But that did not stop it from going viral six years later in 2020.

According to the Daily Mail, the video is from Brazil, where three people were sitting on a boat in the Santa Maria River, and one of them viciously tries to catch the big anaconda’s tail and take it out of the water. You would be surprised to know that the length of the anaconda was around 17 feet.

According to media reports, the three were fined $600, or about Rs 45,000, by the environmental police for catching snakes and were told that they could face a jail term of up to 18 months.

The anaconda seen in the video is a yellow anaconda, believed to be the smallest snake of this species, who prefers to live in water.