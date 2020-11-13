New Delhi: Kapil Dev, India’s first World Cup-winning captain, has got back to playing golf weeks after undergoing an angioplasty.

Kapil recently shared a video where he can be seen playing golf with his friends at the Delhi Golf Club.

“You cannot express in words what fun it is to be back on the golf course or a cricket ground. It is beautiful to be back at the golf course, having fun and playing with friends. That’s what life is all about,” the 61-year-old said in the video along with the caption: “Good to be back on the golf course”.

Good to be back on the Golf Course …. pic.twitter.com/M3V6D7KEoF — Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) November 12, 2020

The former India captain had suffered a cardiac arrest last month and subsequently underwent an angioplasty surgery at the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in the national capital.

Kapil held the world record for most Test wickets (434) for over six years until it was broken by Courtney Walsh of the West Indies. The other big achievement of Kapil was to lead India to World Cup triumph in 1983, when the team was considered minnows in limited-overs cricket. He played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs between 1978 and 1994.

A movie on the historic 1983 World Cup victory – ’83’ is being made which casts Ranveer Singh as the team captain (Kapil), and features Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles, along with Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s wife Romi Dev.

