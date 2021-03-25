Mumbai: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared some moments from her last trip with late actor and husband Rishi Kapoor.

“Since today is Rishiji’s 11 month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC,” Neetu wrote posting a clip on Instagram, where the two are seen sight-seeing in New York. Rishi Kapoor is seen humming a song as he walks around with his wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

He also is heard telling her not to focus the camera on him and to show the picturesque locale around.

Rishi Kapoor stayed in the US for almost a year for his cancer treatment. He breathed his last on April 30, 2020.

Neetu and Rishi who got married in 1980, had worked together in films like Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Duniya Meri Jeb Mein, Zehreela Insaan, Zinda Dil, Doosara Aadmi, Anjane Mein and Jhoota Kahin Ka.

Neetu recently attended a TV show, where the couple was celebrated by the contestants of the music reality show. The veteran actress put up a brave face, fighting back tears on her first outing on TV without the late actor.