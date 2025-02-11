A viral video has emerged showing a group of frustrated passengers attempting to board the Swatantrata Senani Express at Madhubani railway station in Bihar.

The viral video shows that the train — heavily crowded with Maha Kumbh pilgrims — had its window shattered by the crowd. Following the incident, a woman seated beside the broken window appeared agitated, highlighting the chaos and frustration among passengers.

The Swatantrata Senani Express — a train connecting Jayanagar to New Delhi via Prayagraj — has been a vital mode of transportation for devotees travelling to the Maha Kumbh Mela. The pilgrimage, held in Prayagraj, attracts millions of devotees annually. This year, the influx of pilgrims has been unprecedented, leading to overcrowding and heightened tensions at various railway stations.

At Madhubani station, the situation escalated when the train arrived with its AC coaches already filled to capacity. Unable to board, a large crowd became agitated and resorted to vandalism, including stone-pelting, causing significant damage to the train. Videos circulating on social media depict shattered windows and distressed passengers, underscoring the severity of the incident.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a journalist named Abhinav Kumar Jha.

Earlier, a similar event occurred in Madhya Pradesh, where a special train from Jhansi to Prayagraj was pelted with stones at Harpalpur station.

PNN