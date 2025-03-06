A viral video has taken social media by storm, featuring a savage takedown of a teenage biker gang that calls itself ‘SBI’, but wait, it’s not what you think! The hilarious exchange between a witty man and a group of overconfident bikers has left netizens both amused and outraged.

SBI: State Bank of India? Think again!

The video starts with the man questioning the noisy bikers, “Are you guys representing India?” The gang, with full swag, responds, “Yes, we are SBI!”

Confused, the man asks, “SBI means State Bank of India?” But the gang proudly replies, “No, Self Bikers of India. We ride for ourselves, not for yourself!”

Cue the epic eye-roll from the man, who then shuts them down with a brutal one-liner: “Then why are you causing noise and air pollution by revving your bikes?”

One self-proclaimed biking philosopher steps up, declaring, “Bike is not a machine, it’s an emotion!” But just when the gang thinks they’ve won, the man delivers the midcrop of the century:

“Burning mother-father money and wasting honey after watching Sunny Leone?”

‘All hell broke loose on system’

As if the roast was not already sizzling, one of the boys dramatically responds, “System phaad denge!” (We will rock the system).

Social media wasn’t having it. The internet exploded with memes and comments, particularly targeting their KTM bike, a favourite among self-proclaimed ‘road kings.’

One user sarcastically wrote, “That bike is a basic qualification for being Chapri.” Another commented, “All of them look like they landed from another planet!”

The video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’.

Why it’s always the KTM? (SBI GANG) pic.twitter.com/xUX2cQakXs — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 5, 2025

Scripted or not?

While the clip has triggered endless trolling, it turns out that the whole altercation was actually scripted — just a fun skit rather than a real showdown. But that has not stopped people from sharing it, making it viral.

Moral of the story? If you call yourself ‘SBI,’ make sure it’s the one that actually makes sense.

PNN