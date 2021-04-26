Walking along a lonely and deserted road, we often ask for a lift to a passerby. But have you ever seen a bird hitch-hiking a ride?

Well, a video of a seagull sitting and flying on top of another has taken social media by storm.

The video has garnered millions of views and likes across the internet. It was shared by an Indian Forest Service official named Sushanta Nanda on social media platform Twitter. Sharing the video, IFS Nanda wrote ‘Double deckers’

Double deckers pic.twitter.com/oew7Tp80bG — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 24, 2021

Twitter users are also making very interesting comments on this viral video. One user commented on the video and wrote, “it is called getting your own work done by others.”

इसे कहते हैं खुद का काम दूसरों से करवाना 😂🙏 — Manoj Chouhan jodhpur 🇮🇳 (@manoj9964) April 24, 2021

Another user wrote that this video shows the politics of Bihar.

ये वीडियो बिहार की राजनीति को दर्शाता है

(डबल इंजन की सरकार) — Somit Shandilya (@somit_kr) April 25, 2021

Another user said, “Looks like Titanic scene recreated in mid air.”