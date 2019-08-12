Mumbai: After ‘Andhadhun’, Ayushmann Khurrana is ready with his next film ‘Dream Girl’ opposite ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ actress Nushrat Bharucha.

The makers have dropped the trailer where Ayushmann can be seen in a new avatar.

Ayushmann arrived for the launch of the trailer looking handsome as ever but posed for the paparazzi wearing a saree.

In the film, Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of a man who impersonates an imaginary woman and gets popular by the name Pooja.

The film also features Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Raj Bhansali.

It is produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and will hit the screens 13 September, 2019.

On professional front, Ayushmann has a lot of films lined. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in Amar Kaushik’s ‘Bala’. Ayushmann has also collaborated with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Gulabo Sitabo’.

The actor recently bagged the Best Actor National Film Award for ‘Andhadhun’.

On the other hand, Nushrat has worked in films like ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’, ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’.

