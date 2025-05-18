Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals pacer Tushar Deshpande struck early in Match 59 of IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium Sunday, May 18. After dismissing opener Priyansh Arya, Deshpande marked the breakthrough with a cold salute as Arya made his way back to the pavilion.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer chose to bat first after winning the toss. Fazalhaq Farooqi opened the bowling for RR and conceded 11 runs in the opening over. But it was Deshpande who made the first impact in the very next over.

The dismissal came on the fifth ball of the second over when Arya mistimed a cover drive off a good-length delivery. Shimron Hetmyer took a brilliant low catch diving to his right, sending Arya back after a short stay at the crease—he managed just 9 runs from 7 balls.

Watch: Tushar Deshpande gives Priyansh Arya a salute send-off in RR vs PBKS match

Deshpande’s salute celebration fired up the home fans, as Rajasthan Royals, already out of playoff contention, displayed resilience and pride on the field.

PNN