Mumbai: Superstar Hrithik Roshan on Monday applauded the positive spirit of Assam-based ENT surgeon Dr Arup Senapati, whose video of entertaining COVID-19 patients with a performance on actor’s song “Ghungroo” went viral on internet.

The over one minute long clip of Senapati from Silchar Medical College, dancing on the song from Roshan-starrer “War”, was shared by his colleague Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad on Twitter on Sunday evening.

ENT surgeon Arup Senapati dancing on #Ghungroo from War

spreading happiness among #COVID19 +ve patients. ❤️

Video courtesy: @drsfaizanahmad of Silchar Medical College Assam

Amazed by his moves despite wearing a PPE Kit!

Amazed by his moves despite wearing a PPE Kit!

God bless you Doctor!😍🙏🏼

“Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam. Dancing in front of COVID patients to make them feel happy. #COVID19 #Assam,” Ahmad wrote.

Hrithik also shared the video on his Twitter page and praised Senapati’s dancing skills.

“Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam. Terrific spirit,” he wrote responding to Ahmad’s tweet.

The video has till now garnered 5,65,0000 views and over 7,300 retweets.

On the film front, the 46-year-old actor is looking forward to start work on the fourth installment of his superhero franchise “Krrish”.