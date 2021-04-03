Mumbai: Newbie Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her big debut in the Hindi film industry with Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, has created a ruckus on the social media, thanks to her dance moves.

The star kid recently shared a video of her belly dance classes along with her instructor Sanjana Muthreja. In the video, she can be seeing doing shimmy, undulations and other belly dance techniques gracefully. Also, the track Beautiful Liar by Beyonce and Shakira adds to the video.

Shanaya Kapoor shared the video on her Instagram handle and her caption read: “Floor work has always been a challenge to learn! Thank you for pushing me Sanjana Muthreja.”

Notably, Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and jewelry designer Maheep Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

Shanaya was also seen in a cameo in Netflix’s smash hit The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. She came into the limelight when she made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in the year 2019.

Earlier, Karan Johar had announced that he would be launching Shanaya Kapoor. On the other hand, Shanaya’s best friend Ananya Panday has already made her debut with Student Of The Year 2. She was also seen in Khaali Peeli with her alleged boyfriend Ishaan Khatter and in Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan. The good looking beauty has a couple of movies in her kitty and is enjoying the success.

After Ananya, her friend Shanaya has also been doing all the preps to make her big debut. On the other hand, their third friend Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan is yet to make any announcements regarding her debut.

Fans of King Khan cannot wait to see his darling daughter sizzle on the big screen.