Many types of videos go viral on social media; some are funny, while others are downright shocking. Currently, one such shocking video is making rounds. Anyone who watches the video will be left baffled.

Just hearing the word snake sends shivers down the spine, and most people instinctively try to stay away from them. When a snake is spotted in a residential area, it often creates panic. You may have seen many such videos, but have you ever imagined a snake getting trapped inside someone’s clothes? In reality, this is something beyond imagination, yet the viral video captures exactly that moment.

The footage shows a snake entangled inside the woman’s gown as she screams in fear, on the verge of tears. A man is seen skilskilfullying to remove the snake from her clothing. The sight is enough to send chills down anyone’s spine.

The video was shared on Instagram by the account @tumihaasleaami147, and it has triggered a flood of reactions. One user commented, “If it were me, I would have fainted!” while another wrote, “This is terrifying!” Some users, however, speculated that the snake might be fake, commenting, “That snake looks like plastic.” The video has already garnered over 92,000 likes and continues to spread across social media.