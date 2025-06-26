CCTV footage from Odhki toll plaza in Satna district, Madhya Pradesh, is circulating on social media, exposing a spine-chilling act of hooliganism.

The viral video shows more than 25 masked miscreants wreaking havoc in broad daylight, smashing toll booths and brutally assaulting toll staff in what looked like a well-planned hit job.

The attackers arrive on two-wheelers in a convoy, their faces covered and number plates smeared with grease, clearly aiming to throw dust in the eyes of law enforcement. In a matter of minutes, the plaza is turned into a war zone.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by journalist Sachin Gupta.

MP में ओढ़की टोल प्लाजा पर गुंडई की ये Video देखिए – 25 से ज्यादा नकाबपोश गुंडे टोल पर आ धमके। टोल बूथों में तोड़फोड़ की, स्टाफ को पीटा। इन गुंडों के चेहरे ढके हुए थे और बाइक नंबरों पर ग्रीस लगाई हुई थी, जिससे नंबरों की पहचान न हो।@madanjournalist pic.twitter.com/wgfKs8M9SP — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 26, 2025

The viral video captures toll employees running for cover as the masked goons stormed the counters with sticks and rods, shattering glass panels and overturning furniture. Some of the staff were dragged out and mercilessly beaten.

The sheer audacity of the attack and the scale of destruction has raised serious questions about law and order in the region.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with users calling it a textbook example of lawlessness and demanding immediate arrests.

If there was ever a scene straight out of a gangster film, this was it—except it wasn’t fiction.

PNN