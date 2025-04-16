Uttarakhand: Nowadays, the craze of making reels on social media has reached new heights, with people not hesitating to risk their lives. One such tragic incident has come to light from the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, where fun turned fatal. In this unfortunate event, a girl was swept away by the strong current of the Ganges River while making a reel.

The video of the accident is going viral on social media. According to reports, the incident took place at Manikarnika Ghat in Uttarkashi.

Before anyone could react, she was swept away by the strong waves. Chaos gripped the area, and the administration was immediately informed. Upon receiving the alert, SDRF and police teams rushed to the spot, and a rescue operation was launched. However, at the time of reporting, no trace of the victim had been found.

रील बनाने के लिए लोग कुछ भी करने क तैयार हैं। देखिए कैसे ये युवती तेज बहाव वाली नदी में उतरकर रील बना रही थी. लेकिन लहरों में उसको बैलेंस बिगाड़ गया और युवती नदी में समा गई। मामला उत्तरकाशी के मणिकर्णिका घाट का हैं। pic.twitter.com/liON5WcZKJ — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) April 16, 2025

The Uttarkashi administration has clearly stated that people should not perform such dangerous stunts for reels or social media content. Rivers, mountains, and other natural locations are as dangerous as they are beautiful. Even a small mistake can prove fatal.

This incident once again compels us to reflect, is a reel or video really more important than a life?

The administration has appealed to all tourists and local residents to exercise extreme caution at ghats and riverbanks and to strictly follow safety guidelines.