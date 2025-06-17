These days, a chilling video is going viral on social media. While people usually go to markets to shop, a grocery store in Africa recently got a visitor whose presence stunned customers. In the video, a giant lion is seen suddenly entering the store.

Surprisingly, the lion did not appear interested in harming any humans. Its focus was entirely on the section where frozen meat was kept. The hungry lion walked directly to the cold storage area and began attacking the meat packets. The video shows the lion tearing the plastic-wrapped meat with its powerful claws and eating it right there without any hesitation. The entire incident was captured on the store’s CCTV cameras.

Upon receiving information, forest department officials and local police rushed to the scene. After a significant effort, the rescue team managed to control the lion and began preparations to release it safely back into the forest. Fortunately, no one was harmed in the incident.

Authorities noted that the store is located in a populated area near a forest, which increases the likelihood of such encounters. However, many on social media speculate the video might be AI-generated.

The video was shared on Instagram by an account named @lion.passions, and it has been viewed by millions. Social media users are offering mixed reactions. One user commented, “The video seems to be made by AI.” Another wrote, “Oh my God, if this is real, it must have been a terrifying moment.” A third user quipped, “The lion has come, the lion has come!”