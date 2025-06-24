A video is going viral on social media. The clip starts with a man sitting on a riverbank, preparing to cook food. We can see a big fish, chopped vegetables beautifully arranged, and a pan filled with oil ready to go. But what happens next is completely unexpected. As soon as the man pushes the fish into the pan to fry, the oil catches fire instantly, and within seconds, the flames spread all over his body. You’ll shudder after watching the video.

Thankfully, it is said that the man was not seriously injured and is completely safe. However, when the flames erupt in the video, the scene becomes absolutely soul-stirring.

This entire incident makes it clear that while cooking in the wild to go viral on social media might look stylish and adventurous, it can be equally dangerous if done carelessly.

The video has been shared from an account named @ReeteshPal. Social media users are reacting in different ways. One user wrote, “Brother, you almost fried yourself!” Another commented, “Are you trying to become a chef?” While another wrote, “Brother, how did it feel staring death in the face?”