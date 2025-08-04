In what felt like a scene from a movie, a group of thieves carried out a major robbery at three temples in Nasirabad, Ajmer district, Rajasthan. Their targets were Tejaji Temple, Yade Mata Temple, and Tilana Deora Balaji Temple, all looted in a single night. It seems the thieves had no fear of divine punishment.

The bold thefts happened late Saturday night, August 2. The robbers took gold and silver jewellery, cash from donation boxes, and religious items together worth several lakhs of rupees. While the idols in the temples remained untouched, the CCTV cameras captured the whole act. Based on the footage, police have launched an investigation to catch the thieves.

This didn’t appear to be a random crime. According to sources, the thieves carefully checked out the temples before the robbery and even tried to disable the CCTV cameras. However, some of the cameras were well hidden and continued to record. As a result, the entire robbery was caught on video in clear night-vision footage.

The video shows masked thieves breaking the locks, entering the temples, and stealing valuables. They moved quickly and escaped with bags full of stolen items. With no one to stop them, they finished the job while the gods and now the police watched in disbelief.

Tilana Deora Balaji Temple priest Govind Vaishnav filed a complaint at the Nasirabad Sadar police station. He said the robbers took everything they could, donation boxes, jewellery, and more, right in front of the temple idols. One can only imagine what Lord Balaji might have thought about the situation.

The police have registered a case against the unknown accused under sections 305 (theft) and 331(4) of the Indian Penal Code (BNS). Even stealing from temples has its legal codes.

The investigation is ongoing, and the local police are working hard to catch the gang that dared to rob not one, but three temples in a single night. Everyone is hoping for justice including, perhaps, the gods themselves.