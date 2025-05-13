Bhopal: Kunwar Vijay Shah, a minister in the Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government, has sparked controversy with remarks made during a recent public address. Without directly naming Colonel Sofia Qureshi, Shah made a series of objectionable statements while referencing India’s response to terrorism and Pakistan.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Shah said, “PM Modi sent one of their sisters to those people who had destroyed the vermilion of our daughters.”

He continued, “The Pakistan-backed terrorists stripped the people of our country, but we sent their sister and got them beaten. The terrorists had said, ‘Tell Modi that we killed your Hindus and stripped them.’ That is why PM Modi sent their sister so she could teach them a lesson.”

Shah further added, “PM Modi could not strip himself, so he sent a sister from their community and said, ‘If you have made our sisters widows, then a sister from your community will come and strip you n*ked.’ We avenged the honor and married lives of our sisters by sending a woman from your community.”

He concluded by praising the prime minister: “PM Modi had said he would raze them to the ground. The terrorists were sitting in their homes and were thrashed. Only someone with a 56-inch chest can do this. We are proud that Narendra Modi is our prime minister, and we are safe under his leadership.”

The remarks have drawn criticism for their communal undertones and gendered language. There has been no official response yet from the central government or Colonel Sofia Qureshi regarding the statement.