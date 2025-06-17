These days, a video of a Punjabi family is going viral on social media, leaving everyone amazed by their royal lifestyle. This Indian Punjabi family from Punjab recently shifted to Britain. The family brought everything with them, from a Bullet motorcycle to kitchen utensils, sofas, furniture, and every small and big item of daily use. According to reports, this entire shifting operation cost around Rs 4.5 lakh. All of their belongings were sent from Punjab to the UK via sea route.

In the video, the family is seen decorating their new British home in a completely desi style. Colorful festoons adorn the doors, Punjabi cultural motifs grace the walls, and heavy wooden furniture crafted with great passion in Punjab fills every corner of the house. But the biggest point of pride is their beloved Bullet bike, which was specially shipped from Punjab to the UK. Locals in Britain are stunned to hear the thundering sound of the Bullet roaring down the streets. While most people tend to assimilate into the culture of a new country, this Punjabi family has made it clear that no matter where they go, they remain deeply connected to their roots.

In this viral video, when the rear gate of the truck opens, the first thing that catches the eye is the Bullet motorcycle a true symbol of their royal style. The truck is packed to the brim with the Punjabi family’s household items. As the unloading process continues, the camera pans to show packed furniture placed in front of their home. The entire atmosphere is filled with desi Punjabi swag. Later in the video, a young man from the family is seen confidently riding the Bullet bike, exuding pride, as if the very fragrance of his hometown has spread into the soil of the UK.

The video was shared on an Instagram account named @ub1ub2 and has already been viewed by millions. Many people have liked the video, while social media users are flooding it with varied reactions. One user wrote, “Now these people will create a ruckus with Bullets in the UK.” Another commented, “At least let the people there live in peace.” While another user added, “If there’s style, it should be like this. Absolutely loved it.”