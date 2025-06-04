While the world uses ChatGPT for research, coding, and creative writing, a local contractor has turned AI into a jugaad tool. A viral video on social media shows how a contractor took a photo of a kutcha road and, with the help of AI, directly converted it into a shining cement-concrete (CC) road. He then sent the edited photo to an engineer on WhatsApp and got the bill approved by claiming, “The road has been built.” This incident is as funny as it is shameful, revealing how corruption has now become ‘smart’ with artificial intelligence.

In the viral video, a man believed to be the contractor clicks a picture of a rough kutcha road. He uploads photo to an AI image tool and instructs it to “Convert this road into a CC road.” Within seconds, the picture transforms: the road appears fully paved with cement, featuring white stripes, concrete gutters on the sides, and smooth leveling. The contractor then sends this ‘fake’ photo to the government engineer on WhatsApp, and the payment bill is approved without a single shovel being used.

Though ChatGPT itself doesn’t edit images, the shiny AI-generated road photo sparked comments about a ‘digital age of show-off’ in government work. Earlier, no work was done but bills were signed off anyway. Now, the mantra seems to be: “Create it with AI, send it, and get paid.” Social media users have reacted variously to the video.

The clip was shared from an Instagram account named NaughtyWorld and has gathered many likes. Comments include: “The game is over, you’ve been cheated,” “AI is dangerous for everyone,” and “Work was already questionable before AI, but now it’s even worse.”