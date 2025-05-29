Pakistan often ends up making a mockery of itself with false claims and bizarre incidents. Currently, a video of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is going viral in which he is seen doing something creepy that was caught on camera. He is seen giving an award to a Pakistani actress who has also worked in the Hindi film industry.

Apparently Shehbaz Sharif is not that Sharif 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RzzitJgJlI — Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes,🇮🇳 (@memenist_) May 28, 2025

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, known for her role in the Hindi film Sanam Teri Kasam, is seen receiving an award from Shahbaz Sharif. Sharif presents the award with a smile. However, as soon as Mawra turns and walks away with the award, Shahbaz is seen staring at her from behind in a rather strange manner. The video has since gone viral on social media.

This viral video has been shared on social media platform X from an account named @memenist_. The clip has garnered more than 2.67 lakh views so far. Social media users are reacting strongly to the footage. One user wrote, “Naam se Sharif, kaam se chalu,” while another commented, “Tharki Sharif.” Another user questioned, “Shahbaz, what is this act?” One more added, “Don’t do it sir, don’t do it.”