A late-night police encounter has set social media ablaze after a viral video showed a woman in a black dress hurling vile abuse at calm and composed officers attempting to detain her for suspected drunk driving.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Police Clips’.

The incident reportedly took place around midnight, when officers flagged down the woman for driving the wrong way on a one-way street in a visibly erratic manner. Police dashcam and bodycam footage — now doing the rounds on social media — captures the woman behind the wheel, allegedly intoxicated and refusing to cooperate.

The situation escalated when a female police officer tried to search the woman and guide her out of the vehicle. Rather than complying, the suspect lashed out verbally, using foul language against the officers. “You guys are all so dumb. All thirsty idiots, go have some beer,” she’s heard shouting in the video, dripping with sarcasm.

Despite repeated warnings, the woman refused to settle down. The female officer can be seen attempting to seat her in the back of the police car and secure the seatbelt for safety. That’s when the suspect crossed the line, yelling, “You ugly b*tch. Don’t touch me. You can’t touch me.”

While the officers maintained a professional demeanour, netizens were quick to condemn the woman’s behaviour. On X (formerly Twitter), users described her as “entitled”, “disgusting”, and “completely unhinged”, with some calling for stricter penalties for abuse of public servants.

It’s safe to say this woman’s night out ended in a PR disaster of her own making, and the internet isn’t letting her off the hook.

PNN