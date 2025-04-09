Videos of fights over trivial issues have become increasingly common on social media. In a recent incident, a woman was seen slapping her husband in public, and the incident quickly went viral online.

The video shows the woman yelling at her husband for not earning money. She can be seen grabbing his T-shirt and shouting, while the husband tries to calm her down and pleads with her to stop, but she continues. However, a crowd gathers around them; no one steps in to intervene.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “A disturbing video shows a wife publicly slapping her husband just because he isn’t earning.” The video quickly drew a flood of reactions, with many users condemning the incident as “public abuse”.

Social media users expressed outrage over the clip. One user wrote, “What is this? Who gave her the right to shame him publicly?” Another questioned, “Is this a new trend wives slapping husbands? Or has it always happened, and is just now being highlighted?” A third commented, “I feel pity for the husband.”

Others voiced strong opinions on the broader issue. One person noted, “Not earning is not a crime. Slapping someone in public is wrong. Stop normalising violence especially when the victim is a man.”