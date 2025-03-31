Talk about a plot twist! A viral video making rounds on social media shows a dramatic turn of events when a gun-wielding robber’s plan backfires—literally.

The CCTV footage captures a tense moment as the robber confidently approaches a group of people, gun in hand, ready to threaten and snatch their belongings. But just when he thinks he’s in control, one woman in the group flips the script. Without hesitation, she pulls out her own gun and fires a shot at him.

What happens next is nothing short of “cinematic justice”. The once-intimidating robber is now lying on the ground, wailing in pain because of the injury. His tough-guy act is long gone as he surrenders to the fearless woman, who keeps her weapon trained on him. Realising he has no way out, he finally drops his gun.

But the woman isn’t done yet. As seen in the viral video, she approaches the robber and delivers a swift kick.

Watch the viral video:

The clip has taken the internet by storm, racking up over 6 lakh views and more than 8,900 likes on X. Social media users are all in for the woman’s bold move, flooding the comment section with praise. One user called her a “Brazilian super mother,” while another wrote, “She saved someone’s life that day, definitely.”

PNN