Bolangir: Residents of Kushmel village in Bolangir district are grappling with a worsening water crisis amid scorching temperatures as a key drinking water project remains incomplete.

The village, located in Loisingha block and home to nearly 4,000 people, has faced acute water shortage for over three years. Work on a new supply project, intended to source water from the nearby Suktel river, began two years ago but has seen little progress. Only partial infrastructure, including a head tank and a few stand posts, has been completed.

Locals allege the contractor abandoned the project leaving crucial work unfinished. “It’s been over two weeks without water. We’re forced to collect it from neighbours or travel kilometres to irrigation points,” said Upendra Biswal, a resident of the village.

Sarpanch Kaustubh Sahu admitted to the crisis and expressed frustration with administrative delays. He noted that over Rs 10 lakh had been spent on other development work this year, yet the water issue persists owing to inordinate delay in the project work.

Though temporary relief is being provided through four water tankers, villagers have warned of protests if a permanent solution is not implemented. The crisis extends beyond Kushmel, affecting 10 villages under the same panchayat.

Despite repeated appeals, no significant response has come from elected representatives. With summer intensifying, residents have called for urgent action to resolve the long-standing issue.

