Basta: Incessant rains in Balasore district has resulted in the increase of water level in the Jalaka River near the Mathani area. The water level Monday rose to 6.23 metres as against the danger mark of 5.5 metres. This development has put villagers residing in Basta block in great fear.

Sources said that the water level breached the danger mark, Sunday night and it is still continuing to rise. The water level is increasing by 0.08 metres per hour due to which people residing along the banks are spending sleepless nights. They also said that all the sluice gates at Mathani were opened Sunday.

According to officials of the district administration, the river is overflowing due to heavy and incessant rains on the upper catchment areas including Rasgovindpur, Morada, Suliapada and Chitrada.

Some farmers are of the opinion that the floodwater will be of great use for great use for agriculture. However, they are apprehensive about the damages they may suffer because of the floods. Currently 10 panchayats of Basta block and two panchayats of Sadar block are facing the threats of floods, officials informed.

