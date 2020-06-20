Sambalpur: Following heavy rains for two consecutive days in upper catchment areas of Mahanadi river, the water level in Hirakud reservoir went up by one and half feet Friday.

It was leant that the Chhattisgarh government has opened four sluice gates after its barrage received heavy influx of water.

As per reports, the water level is likely to rise further, as the Met department has predicted heavy rains triggered by low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal.

The water level was at 610.15 ft at 8 am Friday while it was at 608.91 ft Thursday.

At present, water inflow into the reservoir is over 69.061 cubic feet.

The upper stream of the Mahanadi river recorded 8.36 mm rainfall and 0.34 mm rainfall in lower catchment area.

The dam authorities may release water from the dam if the water level touches 615 ft, only after talking with the state government.