Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall triggered owing to low pressure areas over Bay of Bengal had created flood situation in five major rivers of Odisha. However, the water level has started receding in few of the rivers, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena informed Saturday afternoon.

The water of Subarnarekha River is 70-75 cm below danger mark and has been gradually falling below it. Similarly, the water of Budhabalanga River is flowing nearly 2metre below danger mark.

Baitarani River water is also flowing below danger mark at Akhuapada anicut in Bhadrak, as a result, the situation has slightly improved at many coastal blocks of the district. Brahmani River water at Jenapur in Jajpur district is flowing 30 to 35 cm below danger mark.

However, the situation is still critical in Jajpur district due to flooding in Baitarani and Brahmani rivers. Around 560 villages have been affected, over 50,000 people been evacuated and housed at safe shelters. The situation may improve in next 24 hours, Jena added.

It may be mentioned here that amid heavy rainfall at upper catchment areas of Mahanadi River in Chhattisgarh, a large amount of floodwater has been entering the Hirakud Dam reservoir for past couple of days.

PNN