Bhubaneswar: With eight lakh cusecs of water flowing into Hirakud Dam owing to heavy rains in Chhattisgarh, a medium intensity flood is feared in Odisha, special relief commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena Friday said.

Jena informed that as many as 36 sluice gates of Hirakud dam are open as of Friday that are releasing six lakh cusecs water. If the water from lower catchment area of Mahanadi is taken into consideration, 10 to 10.5 lakh cusecs of water is expected to be flowing at Munduli.

The possibility of more water flowing into the river is less as there will be no rains in coastal districts– especially in Khairamal to Munduli areas and the lower catchment area of Mahanadi.

“With about 10 lakh cusecs of water flowing into Mahanadi, a medium intensity flood is expected. The district collectors have been alerted. ODRAF and NDRF teams have also been sent to tackle the situation if arises,” Jena said.

Informing about the water levels in other rivers of the state, Jena added that the water level of Subarnarekha river at Rajghat remains constant. Similarly, Budhabalang river is flowing below the danger level. Water level of the Brahmani river also remains constant.

The Baitarani river, though flowing above the danger level, its water level is decreasing. The river has created a 80-metre breach at Duttapur.

About casualties, Jena said that one each from Jajpur and Kona in Nuapada district died due to wall collapse.

