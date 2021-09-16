Rourkela: Members of the Congress party adopted a novel method to protest the crumbling drainage system in Steel City as they released fish on the STI overbridge in the city where accumulation of rainwater posed serious threat to the safety of commuters.

Reports said large craters have come up on the STI overbridge which was constructed in 2019. The formation of craters has led to accumulation of rainwater posing serious threat to the safety of the commuters. Moreover, dividers on the bridge have broken at many places making travelling on the bridge a nightmare for commuters

The protest was led by party leader and former MLA George Tirkey. Tirkey alleged the bridge work was substandard. He staged protests along with his party members against unprecedented water-logging in several residential and commercial areas in the city.

He alleged that due to sub-standard work, rainwater accumulated in the craters leading to creation of artificial ponds on the bridge. The party members demanded necessary action against the consultancy firm and engineers who supervised the bridge work.

The protesters alleged that the civic body had never paid heed to their demands to clear the drains in the city. President of Congress Seva Dal, Rourkela district, Binod Chandra Rout said commuters have to wade through knee-deep water to cross the flyover. This has forced them to release fish in the water to make the authorities understand the dire situation, Rout added.

The party leaders threatened to intensify stir against the irregularities in the bridge project.

PNN