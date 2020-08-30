Cuttack: Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das Sunday took stock of flood situation in Mahanadi river at Mundali barrage here.

He held discussions with senior officials on effective management of the floodwater.

Similarly, Water Resources department Principal Secretary Anu Garg also inspected Naraj barrage here and monitored the floodwater situation in Kathajodi river, a major distributary of Mahanadi. Garg later inspected Jobra barrage on Mahanadi and monitored flood management system.