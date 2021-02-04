Chennai: India captain Virat Kohli said Thursday that the ongoing farmers’ protests against new agriculture laws came up for discussion in the team meeting. Virat Kohli said everyone has ‘expressed their views’ on the farmers’ protests. Kohli was speaking online to the media ahead of the first Test against England here. He however, did not divulge the details of the ‘brief’ conversation on the matter.

“We briefly discussed in the team meeting about the farmers’ protests. Everyone expressed their opinion, that’s about it,” Kohli said when asked about the agitation.

Earlier, Kohli was among a host of Indian cricket stars, including the iconic Sachin Tendulkar who urged for unity in the country. All of them tweeted on the issue after some international celebrities like US pop star Rihanna called attention to the plight of the agitating farmers on social media.

“Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country. I’m sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together,” Kohli had tweeted.

India and England will lock horns in a four-match Test series starting Friday. Kohli will certainly be itching to get back in the middle after missing out on three Tests in Australia when he was out on paternity leave. The Indian captain stands in front of a unique record. He needs to get another century to go past former Australian great Ricky Ponting as the captain with most Test hundred. Both are currently tied on 41 centuries.