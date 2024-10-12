Kolkata: Doctors of private hospitals Saturday called for a 48-hour “partial cease work” from October 14 in medical establishments across West Bengal, in solidarity with the agitating junior medics observing a fast-unto-death, demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital victim.

The doctors, under the banner of Healthcare Professionals of Private Hospitals, however, said emergency services in all medical facilities will remain operational.

Maintaining that the West Bengal government has not taken any positive steps with regard to the demands of the agitating medics of state-run hospitals, the medics said the entire fraternity was worried and in anxiety over the situation.

“From October 14 onwards, majority of doctors of private set-ups will not perform any non-emergency duties,” the medics told reporters here.

“But, we will make sure no patient suffers due to this, as all emergency services will be kept operational,” they said.

The “partial cease work” will begin from 6 am of October 14.

The doctors said their agitation could be extended if they do not receive “appropriate response” from the state government.

“We request the government to pay heed to the protesting doctors’ demands and consider those with empathy. If appropriate response is received from their side, we will go back to our usual work,” the medics said in a release.

They also expressed concern over the health condition of the junior doctors, who are on a fast-unto-death, demanding justice for the postgraduate trainee, who was raped and murdered at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in August, besides enhanced workplace security, and a transparent referrral and patient admission system in government hospitals.

Two of the 11 medics on hunger strike have been admitted to hospital, after their health condition deteriorated.

PTI