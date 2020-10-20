Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, a woman and her three-year-old son were killed after being run over by a speeding truck on Sambalpur-Deogarh road near Padiabahal Chowk here Tuesday.

Locals identified the deceased woman and child as Ahladini Meher, wife Govind Meher and Priyanshu Meher respectively. They were residents of Bada Turung village under Sadar police limits.

Source said, the woman and her son were walking along the Sambalpur-Deogarh road. A truck (MH 46 AR 3143) heading towards Deogarh hit them from behind and ran over them. Both were killed on the spot. They said the truck was travelling at high speed.

Locals rushed to the spot and detained the driver. They later handed him over to the police when they arrived after being informed. The police have seized the truck and sent the bodies to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem.

Local residents alleged that the drivers of trucks plying on the Sambalpur-Deogarh road frequently break traffic rules and drive at speeds more than the permissible limit. They demanded stringent action against such unruly drivers.

PNN