Bhawanipatna: The tribal-dominated Kalahandi district remains etched in public memory as one of the most backward regions in the state.

But at present, it has broken the shackles of stereotypes and dogmas after five Anganwadi Centres including three Nand Ghars of the district received ISO certification.

The centrres were awarded with ISO 9001:2015 certification for providing supplementary nutrition, immunization, health check-up, referral services, pre-school, non-formal education with nutrition and health education and healthcare and empowering women with skill development.

The centres which received certification are Jodabandha Anganwadi Centres at Champadeipur GP and Lanjigarh Road 2 Anganwadi Centres at Lanjigarh Road GP under Lanjigarh block and three Nand Ghars situated at Basantapada, Kansari and Kendubardi gram panchayats under Lanjigarh block.

Notably, Nand Ghars are a transformative leap dedicated to benefit rural children and women in India. A measure undertaken by Vedanta together with the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD), the project aims to ensure rural India is not left behind in India’s march towards progress. The case for state-of-the-art Anganwadis in the form of Nand Ghars all over India has not merely arrived – it is now imperative.

Nand Ghar is committed to the Prime Minister’s national vision of eradicating child malnutrition, providing education, healthcare and empowering women with skill development.

The five Anganwadi Centres and Nand Ghar buildings’ exteriors have been painted with various colourful flowers and fruits to give students a feel that they are special and not attending a poorly maintained government structure.

Efforts were also been taken to improve the interior to give them a learning atmosphere.

The certification was issued to the AWC and Nand Ghars for a period of three year with effect from July 17 and will remain valid till July 16, 2023.

Expressing his satisfaction for the achievement, Kalahandi Collector Dr Parag Harshad Gavali said that the process of transformation has begun in the district and they are aiming to achieve 100% ISO certification.

He has credited W&CD, Block, Vedanta, Nandghar team and KPMG for the certification.

PNN