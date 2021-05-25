New Delhi: Double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar’s problems seem to be increasing with every passing day since his arrest. Sushil Kumar is set to be dropped from the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) annual contracts list. The WFI will officially say that Sushil Kumar has failed to perform in the last one year leading to his exclusion from the list. However, sources said that the WFI will drop him for Kumar’s alleged involvement in the murder of junior wrestler Sagar Rana.

The meeting between the WFI and sponsors Tata Motors was to be held in 2020. However, it was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is clear that Sushil have not done anything notable since he was offered a contract. He will not make the cut when the review meeting is held next month,” a WFI source said Tuesday.

The WFI had taken a leaf out of BCCI’s book to offer central contracts to its players in 2019. About 150 wrestlers had got one-year contracts which are subject to review.

Sushil was promoted to Rs 30 lakh ‘Grade A’ contract after initially being placed in Grade B that gave the wrestlers an annual remuneration of Rs 20 lakh.

Sushil could not win any medal in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. He also bowed out of the 2019 World Championship with a close first-round defeat. He has not competed since then.

When contacted, WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar did not confirm Kumar’s exclusion but hinted such a step cannot be ruled out either.

“All decisions will be made at the meeting only. But one thing is sure that sponsors’ money will not be distributed for nothing. We have to utilise the money wisely,” Tomar said.

Kumar was suspended Tuesday by his employers Railways. Till he comes out clean from the case, he will not be reinstated. Sources also said that the government is planning to strip Kumar of the Padma Shri award.