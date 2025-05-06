New York: What is Met Gala? It’s the most exclusive and glamorous night in the fashion world and in 2025, it witnessed the grand debut of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, also known as SRK. The actor made his first-ever appearance at the iconic Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, wearing a custom all-black ensemble by celebrated designer Sabyasachi.

The Met Gala 2025 theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” was a tribute to Black Dandyism and its bold fashion expressions. Sabyasachi’s interpretation of the theme came to life through SRK’s floor-length coat crafted from Tasmanian superfine wool, adorned with monogrammed Japanese horn buttons. The look was elevated with a crystal-studded ‘K’ pendant—an elegant nod to his nickname “King Khan”, and a classic cane that added flair to his charismatic appearance.

SRK greeted fans on the blue carpet with his iconic arms-wide-open pose and blew kisses to the crowd, making his presence unforgettable. “Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars in the world… a magician, superstar, and icon,” Sabyasachi shared in a statement on his official Instagram handle, describing the look as a celebration of global stardom and maximalist Indian craftsmanship.

So, what is Met Gala really about?

What is Met Gala?

The Met Gala, short for the Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual fundraising event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Founded in 1948, it supports the museum’s Costume Institute and signals the grand opening of its yearly fashion exhibition. The gala is known for its extravagant themes, celebrity appearances, and bold fashion statements.

Each year, the guest list—personally curated by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour—includes top designers, Hollywood stars, artists, and influencers. While tickets can cost tens of thousands of dollars, entry is not guaranteed without Wintour’s final approval.

Beyond the glitz and glamour, the event enforces a strict no-phone, no-photography policy inside, adding to its aura of exclusivity. Still, red carpet appearances — like SRK at Met Gala 2025 — generate global buzz and often dominate headlines for days.

Now that you know what the Met Gala is, it’s clear why SRK’s appearance this year marks a significant cultural moment, where Indian cinema’s biggest icon met the pinnacle of global fashion.

