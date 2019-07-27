San Francisco: Facebook-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a desktop version of the app that would allow users to use the messaging app on a PC without having to connect their phone to the Internet.

In 2015, WhatsApp released a web version that mirrored the conversation from the mobile app, but to use it, one needed to have their phone connected to the Internet.

Reliable WhatsApp leaker account WABetaInfo tweeted Friday that the company might be developing a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app along with a new multi-platform system that would work even when your phone is off.

In addition, WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a multi-platform system that would allow users to access their chats and profiles on more than one device with the same account.

The multi-platform system would also work in synchronisation with WhatsApp’s UWP, which is also in the works, to offer the standard chat interface on different devices with the same account.

IANS