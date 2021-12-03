Bhubaneswar: Odia music video Cycle, yet another collaboration of veteran singer Susmita Das and Auromira, a local entertainment house, was released at a city hotel here Thursday.

Earlier, the two had teamed up for Aigiri Nandini, Prithvi Manthan, Nua Thikana Ku, Malhara and many others.

Director Dev Meher and actress Sheetal Patra who features in the video were present on the occasion. The music of the video is scored by Biswajit Mahapatra while the lines are penned by eminent poet Devdas Chhotray.

“The video narrates the childhood memories of a girl and her bicycle. The wheels of the cycle also represent the change of seasons and cycle in life,” said singer Das.

Director Meher said that for most Odias, a bicycle represents the bittersweet memories of the past but in the video, it plays cupid in a warm love story.

In the video, the cycle is shown as a witness to the innocent love between two young lovers -Radha and Naresh. After years, when Radha discovers the same cycle lying in a defunct state at a corner of her village house, she turns nostalgic and starts searching for her lost love.