New Delhi: Indian Air Force officer Shubhanshu Shukla embarked on a journey to the International Space Station (ISS) Wednesday as part of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4).

Shukla has now officially become the 2nd Indian national to travel to space. His mission comes nearly 41 years after Rakesh Sharma made history aboard Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft.

Once reaches the destination, he will become the first Indian to visit the ISS.

Hailing from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Shukla is a highly decorated test pilot with the Indian Air Force. He was commissioned into the fighter stream in June 2006 and has since built a distinguished career.

Over the years, Shukla has flown more than 2,000 hours across a variety of aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32. His promotion to Group Captain in March 2024 underscores his outstanding service record.

In 2019, Shukla was chosen by ISRO to undergo astronaut training, marking a pivotal moment in his career. He completed a rigorous, year-long program at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Star City, Moscow—training that laid the groundwork for his future role in human spaceflight.

On February 27, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally introduced Shukla as one of the astronauts selected for Gaganyaan, India’s first human space mission scheduled for 2025.

Axiom Mission 4, operated by private company Axiom Space, is set to launch on June 25, 2025. The 16-day mission will use SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft to transport the crew to the ISS.

According to an official statement, Shukla’s participation in Ax-4 will provide valuable, hands-on experience in mission operations, launch systems, microgravity conditions, and emergency protocols — all vital skills for India’s future manned space missions.

“What distinguishes Shukla’s mission is its strategic value,” the statement noted. “Unlike India’s initial human spaceflight, which was largely symbolic, this mission is centred around building operational expertise and fostering global collaboration.”

The statement also highlighted that Shukla’s involvement showcases India’s expanding role in international space partnerships and its growing aspirations in human spaceflight.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh noted that collaborations with global partners and the momentum behind projects like Gaganyaan signal India’s determination to become a major force in space technology.

PNN & Agencies