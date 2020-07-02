Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has divided the Hindi film industry into splits. The police has also gone ahead in the investigation and have questioned many people regarding the death of actor. Fans have been demanding a CBI inquiry on various social media platforms.

Forensic report of Sushant’s phone

Meanwhile, a surprising forensic revelation has emerged. According to it, the police have received a forensic report of Sushant’s mobile and the concern of the fans has further increased after the details in the report.

According to reports, Sushant had searched his name ‘Sushant Singh Rajput’ on Google around 10:15 am before committing suicide. In this report, it is also being claimed that Sushant had read some news articles and reports related to him. Now the question arises what Sushant wanted to know about himself.

If he was in depression, then what would be the biggest reason? So far, police has recorded statements of more than 25 people, including Sushant’s friends, acquaintances, and family members associated with the case. Sushant was troubled by the loss of his social reputation and felt that there was a conspiracy against him to malign his image.

Also Read: https://www.orissapost.com/final-report-of-sushant-singh-rajputs-death-out/

A postmortem report which came out a few days ago said that Sushant died due to asphyxiation, which means the body didn’t get enough oxygen. The report also stated that no external injuries were found on Sushant’s body. His nails were also clean. The visceral report also found no suspicious substance in his body.

Meanwhile #CBIMustForSushant is trending now on social media. The demand of every fan is the same – CBI investigation in Sushant case. Sushant committed suicide by hanging himself in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai 14 June.

Sushant’s co-star in his last film Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi, bid adieu to Mumbai in an Instagram story posted Wednesday afternoon. “Khuda hafiz, Mumbai. Chaar mahine baad apke darshan hue. Main chali Delhi vaapis. Aapki sadke kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi, shayaad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal rahe hain, ya shayaad filhaal aap bhi thode dukh mein hain (Bye, Mumbai. It took me four months to see you. I’m going back to Delhi. Your streets seemed a little different, they were empty. Perhaps the sadness in my heart is changing my viewpoint, or perhaps you are also in pain),” read Sanjana Sanghi’s post.

On the other hand, foul play was ruled out and it was declared that Sushant died by suicide, but there was no evidence to back the claim. Various people related to the actor were also called for an investigation including his close friend and ex girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who was investigated for approximately nine hours.