Bhawanipatna: A wild tusker was rescued Thursday morning after falling into an abandoned well in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, forest officials said.

The tusker, belonging to a five-member herd, had fallen into the well in Jampada village in Narla block Wednesday night.

The pachyderm was unable to come out of its own despite several attempts and was rescued by forest personnel with the help of an earthmover, the officials said.

After coming out of the well, the tusker joined its herd which was waiting at a distance, they said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife), Susanta Nanda shared a small video clip of the rescue operation on X and said, “A tusker rescued from an open well in Narla. Well done team Kalahandi North (forest division).”

PTI