Bhubaneswar: The sub-divisional judicial magistrate of Kuchinda has convicted a wildlife criminal for possessing leopard skin and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for three years with a fine. On the day of International Tiger Day Monday, the court convicted Sankirtan Munda of Pahadamara in Deogarh district for a commission of offence under Section 411 IPC & U/S 51 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. Sankirtan was apprehended by the special task force (STF) of Odisha Police February 15 last on KuchindaBonaigarh road under Kuchinda police station.

During the search operation, two leopard skins and other wildlife products were recovered from his possession, while the accused person and another were waiting there to deliver the same to a customer. After a successful investigation, a chargesheet was submitted against the accused persons under Sections 379/411/120-B IPC r/w. 51 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. During investigation, the seized leopard skins were also sent to Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, for biological and chemical examination, and an affirmative opinion was received. The trial was conducted against the accused person, and during the trial, the prosecution examined seven witnesses and exhibited 11 documents. It is the sixth STF case where the accused persons were convicted under the Wildlife Protection Act. Till date, trials have been completed in six wildlife cases, and all the cases ended in conviction. STF Odisha has taken special efforts to ensure that the investigation is of the highest standard and meticulously follows the prosecution in the courts so that the cases are brought to a logical conclusion or conviction.

STF is the specialised wing of Odisha Police to curb organised crime as well as cases against wildlife in the state. The task force got the power and authority to investigate wildlife cases in 2018. So far, it has booked 101 cases and arrested 232 wildlife criminals. The STF has so far seized 59 leopard hides, 27 elephant tusks, 23 live pangolins, 42 kg pangolin scales, two tiger hides and 11 deer hides.