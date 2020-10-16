Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadda is very active on social media. These days she is in the headlines quite frequently. She was in the news recently due to her altercations with Payal Ghosh who has brought charges of sexual abuse and rape against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Currently, Richa Chadda is in the news as there has been some speculation about her political career. Her entry into politics has become a hot topic of discussion on various social media platforms. Richa has clarified her stand with a post about her future in politics. Recently, when a user asked the actress whether she is joining the Shiv Sena this is what she had to say. In response, Richa said that nothing like this is going to happen and the news about her embarking on a political career is ‘fake’.

Ohhhh. No no. It’s an entirely different thing. Even I discovered (was happy to) recently. It’s the #TeamBaan symbol ! ❣️🏹 https://t.co/HJTB1lv81b — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 15, 2020

Payal, who has recently accused Anurag Kashyap of raping her, had also named two women including Richa in that case. Richa had filed a defamation case on Payal for making false, baseless, indecent and derogatory statements and also demanded compensation.

However, the matter has been solved amicably according to Payal’s lawyer Nitin Satpute. He told Justice AK Menon that the two sides have settled the dispute by mutual consent and filed an application in this regard. Payal said in the promissory note that she is withdrawing the statement she gave against Richa and she has also apologised.

