Mumbai: VickTrina are all set to tie the knot December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Earlier today, Katrina’s mother and sister Isabelle were spotted reaching the Bharat actress’s Mumbai home. Reportedly, the soon-to-be-married couple will leave for Rajasthan along with their family members of December 6.

Heartthrob Vicky Kaushal and his ladylove Katrina Kaif have been making headlines for their marriage. Even the littlest of things related to their wedding is being done under strict rules.

If reports are to be believed, Vicky and Katrina have meticulously planned the themes for the sangeet, mehendi and wedding, and it will be tastefully done. They’ve had multiple meetings with the wedding planners to plan everything, and the planners have, in turn, rehearsed everything to ensure things go smoothly.

Earlier today, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh arriving at Jodhpur Airport, with the caption, “#nehakakkar #rohanpreetsingh arrive in Jodhpur to perform at a very big wedding. #bigfatindianwedding (sic),”

Meanwhile, fans were quick to conclude that the duo is there to perform at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding.

Soon the post was flooded with comments from fans who guessed that Neha and Rohan are in Jodhpur to prep for their big performance.

Sources tell us that the theme for the mehendi ceremony will be gold, beige, ivory and white. Bling is the theme for the sangeet ceremony. The event will see performances from the bride, groom and celebrities, and we had earlier reported that while Karan Johar will choreograph the dances for the dulha party, Farah Khan will choreograph it for the dulhan’s gang. For the wedding, pastel sorbet is the theme. For the reception, the bride and the groom want to opt for darker, richer tones.

Several celebs will be attending the event and that includes Karan, Farah, Rohit Shetty, Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur, and more. While Salman Khan hasn’t been invited, we hear that Katrina is keen on inviting Shah Rukh Khan. And then, that she hasn’t been invited.